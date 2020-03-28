e-paper
Four more Covid-19 positive cases reported in Pune; count goes up to 24

pune Updated: Mar 28, 2020 20:38 IST
Steffy Thevar
The city on Saturday recorded four more Covid-19 positive cases, taking the count in the city to 24, out of which seven have been discharged after completing the incubation period and testing negative for the virus. While one is a new case, three are close contacts of a patient admitted at Sahyadri hospital in Karvenagar, who does not have any foreign travel history.

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health chief of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), said, “The three include, the patient’s wife (39), his father (66) and mother (55). All of them are currently admitted at Naidu Hospital and we are now further tracing the first contacts of the patient and family members.” He also admitted that now the city is witnessing more patients who do not have a foreign travel history. The test results of the three patients came on Saturday noon.

The fourth patient, a male aged 50, is currently admitted at the King Edward Memorial (KEM) hospital in the city, confirmed Pune district collector, Naval Kishore Ram, on Saturday.

A senior Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) official said, “The patient is from Raviwar peth and does not have any foreign travel history. As of now we have traced four family members of the person. As all of them are currently asymptomatic we have not yet put them in isolation at the hospital. They have been quarantined at their homes. The patient had reached KEM on Friday and the test results came on Friday night. We are tracing the first contacts of the patient and the family members. He had come to the hospital after he developed flu-like symptoms.”

The patients are admitted at Naidu (12), Bharati (1), Deenanath Mangeshkar (1), Sahyadri Karvenagar (1), Sahyadri Ahmednagar road (1) and KEM (1). The other seven have been discharged.

Pune city

*Total admissions in Pune: 748

* Samples collected: 748

* Negative: 716

* Result awaited: 07

* Negative Discharge: 723

* COV positive cured & discharged - 7

* Admit but stable - 22

* Critical - 2

* Still in Hospital Positive patients - 17

* Positive Progressive- 24

* Inconclusive Sample: 1

* Total passengers 2042

* Under surveillance passengers - 724

* Surveillance completion (14 days of incubation period consider) - 1318

