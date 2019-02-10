Fr Nelson Machado, parish priest of Infant Jesus Church, Nigdi, dies after prolonged illness

Fr Nelson Machado who served as principal of various schools in the city died after a prolonged illness in Vasai near Mumbai on Saturday morning. He was 74.

Fr Machado was principal of Vidya Bhavan School, Shivajinagar; St Joseph Boys School, Khadki; St Jude’s School, Dehuroad; St Teresa School in Haregaon in Ahmednagar district; Milagris School in Sawantwadi and Rosary School at Ajra in Kolhapur district. Besides serving at these schools for the past 30 years, he was also the parish priest of Infant Jesus Church, Nigdi.

Fr Machado had served as secretary of the Poona Diocesan Education Society for 16 years. He was a member of the Maharashtra State Bureau of Textbook Production Curriculum Research. Maharashtra government had honoured with the model teacher award. Born in Vasai on August 8, 1944, Machado was ordained a priest in 1975. The funeral will take place at Pali in Vasai on Sunday evening.

First Published: Feb 10, 2019 16:59 IST