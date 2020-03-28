Friday prayers suspended as mosques close in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad

pune

Members of the Muslim community abided by the orders of lockdown and stayed indoors as at the mosques remained closed and the Friday prayers were suspended in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The Ulema Council, an umbrella group and a Muslim organisation, had called for the suspension of the prayer service held at mosques every Friday and requested devotees to pray at homes.

Zahid Shaikh, president, action committee, Ulema, said, “As per the directions of the government, the religious organisations and Ulema appealed to the people to stay indoors and devotees responded to the call and stayed indoors. At least 100 mosques in the city have been closed for devotees.”

“Every citizen of the country should abide by the lockdown orders and stay in isolation to curb the spread of Covid-19 (coronavirus),” said Shaikh.

Saleem Mulla, president, Maharashtra Waqf Liberation and Protection Taskforce, said, “All the mosques in the city have been closed down after the lockdown was announced by PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday.”

“We appreciate the efforts taken by the police personnel and the responsible citizens who chose to stay isolated at homes during this situation,” said Mulla.

Maula Sadique Ali, a resident of Pimpri-Chinchwad, said, “We will continue to support the government in the fight against Covid-19. We will follow all the directions given by the authorities and stay at homes.”