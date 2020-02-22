e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 22, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Pune News / FTII opens Vijay Tendulkar Writer’s Academy in Kothrud

FTII opens Vijay Tendulkar Writer’s Academy in Kothrud

pune Updated: Feb 22, 2020 19:27 IST
Prachi Bari
Prachi Bari
Hindustantimes
         

Names of legendary women writers, Ismat Chughtai, Durga Bhagwat, Mahashweta Devi, Amrita Pritam and Krishna Sobti, adorn the new classrooms that have been built at the training school exclusively for screen writers by the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), the Vijay Tendulkar Writer's Academy, at its Kothrud premises.

The new academy was inaugurated on Saturday by BP Singh, chairman, FTII, in the presence of Mohan Agashe, actor and former director of FTII; playwright Satish Alekar; noted screen writers Anjum Rajabali, Bhupendra Kainthola, director, FTII; RN Pathak, registrar; Ketki Pandit, Head of Department, Department of Feature Film Screenplay Writing, FTII and professor Sandeep Shahare, national coordinator, SKIFT. 

"This is a one of a kind academy in India, which can evolve to become an educational hub for writing for cinema, TV and web. It has a spectrum of courses in writing short film, web series, film reviews and criticism and lyrics which can be offered to writers at various levels of experience and availability. The academy, over a period of time, will help the industry overcome the acute shortage of good and trained screen writers," said chairman BP Singh. 

The academy will begin with weekend and evening courses catering to students, IT professionals, aspiring or struggling writers. 

The part-time programme will offer hands-on writing courses for those who have more than curiosity for screenwriting, but can’t afford to invest two years in the full-time screenwriting course at FTII. 

“With significant written deliverables, the courses aim to equip the students with an understanding of the form and process, and some writing rigour. Also in planning is a web portal to conduct online courses. The setting of the academy in an idyllic and quiet location will also helps it serve as a writer's retreat," said Ketki Pandit. 

"Over the last three years, FTII has been making concerted and continuous efforts to democratise the film education by offering short and part-time courses to commoners across the country under SKIFT ,and opening up opportunities for thousands looking for a career in the film and television industry," added Bhupendra Kainthola.

top news
Sinister trend by populist elements to influence court verdicts, says Law Minister
Sinister trend by populist elements to influence court verdicts, says Law Minister
Delhi court dismisses Vinay Sharma’s plea seeking treatment for ‘mental illness’ at IHBAS
Delhi court dismisses Vinay Sharma’s plea seeking treatment for ‘mental illness’ at IHBAS
PM Modi a versatile genius who thinks globally and acts locally: Justice Mishra
PM Modi a versatile genius who thinks globally and acts locally: Justice Mishra
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia dropped from Melania Trump school event
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia dropped from Melania Trump school event
‘No Left, no Right’: Tigmanshu Dhulia says India only needs good governance
‘No Left, no Right’: Tigmanshu Dhulia says India only needs good governance
‘Doesn’t get the respect he deserves’: Styris on India pacer
‘Doesn’t get the respect he deserves’: Styris on India pacer
‘India wali Irani’: What Smriti Irani says when stopped at foreign airports
‘India wali Irani’: What Smriti Irani says when stopped at foreign airports
Trump’s India visit will boost defence ties, Pakistan not relevant I Analysis
Trump’s India visit will boost defence ties, Pakistan not relevant I Analysis
trending topics
Donald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa ShettyShaheen Bagh

don't miss

latest news

india news

Pune News