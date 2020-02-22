FTII opens Vijay Tendulkar Writer’s Academy in Kothrud

pune

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 19:27 IST

Names of legendary women writers, Ismat Chughtai, Durga Bhagwat, Mahashweta Devi, Amrita Pritam and Krishna Sobti, adorn the new classrooms that have been built at the training school exclusively for screen writers by the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), the Vijay Tendulkar Writer's Academy, at its Kothrud premises.

The new academy was inaugurated on Saturday by BP Singh, chairman, FTII, in the presence of Mohan Agashe, actor and former director of FTII; playwright Satish Alekar; noted screen writers Anjum Rajabali, Bhupendra Kainthola, director, FTII; RN Pathak, registrar; Ketki Pandit, Head of Department, Department of Feature Film Screenplay Writing, FTII and professor Sandeep Shahare, national coordinator, SKIFT.

"This is a one of a kind academy in India, which can evolve to become an educational hub for writing for cinema, TV and web. It has a spectrum of courses in writing short film, web series, film reviews and criticism and lyrics which can be offered to writers at various levels of experience and availability. The academy, over a period of time, will help the industry overcome the acute shortage of good and trained screen writers," said chairman BP Singh.

The academy will begin with weekend and evening courses catering to students, IT professionals, aspiring or struggling writers.

The part-time programme will offer hands-on writing courses for those who have more than curiosity for screenwriting, but can’t afford to invest two years in the full-time screenwriting course at FTII.

“With significant written deliverables, the courses aim to equip the students with an understanding of the form and process, and some writing rigour. Also in planning is a web portal to conduct online courses. The setting of the academy in an idyllic and quiet location will also helps it serve as a writer's retreat," said Ketki Pandit.

"Over the last three years, FTII has been making concerted and continuous efforts to democratise the film education by offering short and part-time courses to commoners across the country under SKIFT ,and opening up opportunities for thousands looking for a career in the film and television industry," added Bhupendra Kainthola.