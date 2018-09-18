Ganpati assumes many avatars in Pune - social message still the same

Thanks to the growing awareness, more number of Ganesh mandals in the city have decided to go green with the celebrations. They presented a social message through creative idols and decorations.

WOODEN/FIBRE GANESH

The Twastha Kasar Mitra Mandal, Kasaba Peth, was started by Lokmanya Tilak in 1893 is completing 125 years. The mandal is known for their iconic wooden Ganesh idol. The idol is made of Shami tree (Prosopis cineraria). The idol was created in Rajasthan in 1904 and it has been preserved since then. This year, the management decided to use a fiber idol during the festival.

CHHATRAPATI RAJARAM MANDAL, SADASHIV PETH

The mandal which is celebrating its 127th year, is known for their eco-friendly and social awareness campaigns. This year, the mandal had organised an ecofriendly Ganesh idol making workshop for school kids at Bhave High School, Peru Gate.

Along with this, the mandal is first one in the city to open a breastfeeding room for mothers with infants.

E-WASTE GANESH

Ganesh idol made from E-waste at Sanyukta Prasad mitra mandal at Narayan peth. (RAVINDRA JOSHI/HT PHOTO)

Sanyukt Prasad Mitra Mandal, near Narayan Peth has created a Ganesh using electronic waste materials like computer mouse, CRT monitors, electronic circuit board panels, switches, printer drum rods, power cords, keybpoards, cell phones, vaccum cleaners.

Ajit Paranjape, president of the mandal said, “We decided to target one of the problems concerning the environment, and work around that by spreading awareness and creatively depict the God.”

NAVJEET TARUN MANDAL

The 64-year-old Navjeet Tarun Mandal in Narayan Peth has created an eco-friendly 12-feet Ganesh idol using umbrellas. Started by Subhash Chandorkar in 1954, the mandal’s motto is to create a sustainable space which has a larger impact of people.

SHIVODAYA MITRA MANDAL, NAVI PETH

The Shivodaya mitra mandal is entering its 47th year and for the last three years, they have been associated with city-based NGO My Earth Foundation, and have organised several eco-friendly campaigns.

They organised a cycle rally to create awareness apart from organising a clay idol making workshop at Sanyukta Stree Santha. They also organised an environment-friendly decoration competition in the city.

First Published: Sep 18, 2018 16:59 IST