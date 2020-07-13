e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Girls outshine boys in CBSE class 12 results

Girls outshine boys in CBSE class 12 results

pune Updated: Jul 13, 2020 21:55 IST
Jigar Hindocha
Jigar Hindocha
Hindustantimes
         

The class 12 results for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) was declared on Monday, with girls outshining boys in the passing percentage by a margin of four per cent.

The passing percentage of girls was 92.01 per cent while boys managed 88.74 per cent. The overall percentage of passing students in the city was placed at 90.24 per cent, a few decimal points short of Maharashtra’s 90.39 per cent.

In Maharashtra, the total percentage of girls passing was 92.04 per cent while boys secured a passing percentage of 88.99 per cent.

This year, the CBSE decided to avoid the term ‘fail’ in the results while replacing it to ‘essential repeat’.

Hence, the term ‘fail’ is not mentioned in the documents issued to the candidates and the result hosted on the website.

Due to the ongoing Covid pandemic, students will be given a digital mark sheet through the Digi Locker portal. The Digi Locker account credentials have already been sent to students via SMS on their registered mobile numbers with CBSE.

The notification about rechecking and revaluation will be notified soon by the board.

The DAV public school, Pune secured 100 per cent results with all 214 students who appeared passing with a good percentage.

“I am happy that Covid did not have any impact on the results. Last year too we secured 100 per cent results,” said CV Madhavi, principal of DAV public school.

“The first phase of the exam was very seamless but after that lot of things occurred due to Covid-19. Staying mentally strong was the only option as all of us were in the same situation. Now, I will prefer a BA honours in political science from Delhi University,” said Shakti Mangesh Tupe from Delhi public school who secured 98.2 per cent in humanities stream.

In the specially-abled category, 111 students appeared for the exam among which 95 cleared the exam.

top news
Coronavirus pandemic is going to get worse and worse and worse’: WHO chief
Coronavirus pandemic is going to get worse and worse and worse’: WHO chief
Sachin Pilot stands his ground, turns down second invite from Congress to attend meet
Sachin Pilot stands his ground, turns down second invite from Congress to attend meet
Maharashtra adds 6,497 new cases of Covid-19 to its tally
Maharashtra adds 6,497 new cases of Covid-19 to its tally
Ashok Gehlot aces 1st test, sequesters MLAs in luxury resort to prep for more
Ashok Gehlot aces 1st test, sequesters MLAs in luxury resort to prep for more
Pandemic could push tens of millions into chronic hunger: UN Report
Pandemic could push tens of millions into chronic hunger: UN Report
Doctor drives tractor to transport Covid-19 victim’s body for last rites
Doctor drives tractor to transport Covid-19 victim’s body for last rites
Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans, says their love took away his ‘loneliness’
Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans, says their love took away his ‘loneliness’
Rajasthan cliffhanger: Will Sachin Pilot stay with Congress or will he go? 
Rajasthan cliffhanger: Will Sachin Pilot stay with Congress or will he go? 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallySachin PilotRBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020Rajasthan 12th Commerce ResultCBSE 12th Results 2020CBSE 12th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In