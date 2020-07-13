Girls outshine boys in CBSE class 12 results

pune

Jul 13, 2020

The class 12 results for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) was declared on Monday, with girls outshining boys in the passing percentage by a margin of four per cent.

The passing percentage of girls was 92.01 per cent while boys managed 88.74 per cent. The overall percentage of passing students in the city was placed at 90.24 per cent, a few decimal points short of Maharashtra’s 90.39 per cent.

In Maharashtra, the total percentage of girls passing was 92.04 per cent while boys secured a passing percentage of 88.99 per cent.

This year, the CBSE decided to avoid the term ‘fail’ in the results while replacing it to ‘essential repeat’.

Hence, the term ‘fail’ is not mentioned in the documents issued to the candidates and the result hosted on the website.

Due to the ongoing Covid pandemic, students will be given a digital mark sheet through the Digi Locker portal. The Digi Locker account credentials have already been sent to students via SMS on their registered mobile numbers with CBSE.

The notification about rechecking and revaluation will be notified soon by the board.

The DAV public school, Pune secured 100 per cent results with all 214 students who appeared passing with a good percentage.

“I am happy that Covid did not have any impact on the results. Last year too we secured 100 per cent results,” said CV Madhavi, principal of DAV public school.

“The first phase of the exam was very seamless but after that lot of things occurred due to Covid-19. Staying mentally strong was the only option as all of us were in the same situation. Now, I will prefer a BA honours in political science from Delhi University,” said Shakti Mangesh Tupe from Delhi public school who secured 98.2 per cent in humanities stream.

In the specially-abled category, 111 students appeared for the exam among which 95 cleared the exam.