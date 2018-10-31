‘Good touch, bad touch’ teacher of Pune school in police custody till Nov 1

PUNE The teacher, who was arrested on Monday for allegedly sexually abusing four students of a school in Hadapsar, will be remanded in police custody till November 1. The 40-year-old sports teacher, who was engaged in creating awareness about “good touch, bad touch” among students at the school, was arrested on charges of sexually assaulting four boys of Class 9 on various occasions during the past five months.

Police are investigating whether he had abused more students and whether the school staff were aware of it.

Assistant inspector Kiran Londhe, who is investigating the case, said that as per the Protection of children from sexual offences (Pocso) Act, failing to report a crime after having the knowledge, is a punishable offence. According to the police, the teacher has been sexually abusing the boys of class 10 for the past several months and used to call them to his house.

First Published: Oct 31, 2018 17:22 IST