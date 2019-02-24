History-sheeter from Pune arrested for molesting 19-year- old

History-sheeter Moin Waziruddin Qureshi, 28 was arrested for allegedly molesting a nineteen-year-old girl on Thursday night. Two other youths have also been booked in connection in the case. The complaint was lodged by the victim at Wanowrie police station.

According to the first information report (FIR) registered against the accused, the victim was passing through Wanwadi Bazar at 8 pm, when she was accosted by the trio. Qureshi passed lewd comments on the victim, to which she objected and retaliated by questioning their morale.

Enraged with her actions, Qureshi along with one of the other accused identified as Pappu,19 allegedly molested the victim. Citizen groups have expressed concern over the rise in number of molestation cases, and have demanded stringent action against the same.

The Pune police are currently on the look out for the other two accused in the case. The Pune Police in their annual crime statistics release programme have stated that there has been an increase in molestation related crimes in 2018 compared with the previous year.

First Published: Feb 24, 2019 16:35 IST