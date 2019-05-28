Housewife, daughter threatened at knife point, robbed to the tune of Rs 7.50 lakh in Pune

Two unidentified robbers threatened an 11-year old girl at knife point and decamped with Rs 7 .50 lakh cash from the residence in Kondhwa on Sunday morning. While committing the robbery, the masked robbers showed a violent video clip to the 45-year-old mother, gagged her with a piece of cloth and decamped with cash which was kept in the cupboard.

According to the Kondhwa police , Parveen Zulfikar Dingankar (54), a resident of Sarvodaya Housing Society in Kondhwa has lodged a complaint. Dingankar in her complaint said that she had stepped out of her house at 8 am and came back when she found two masked men with weapons in the house.

They held her daughter Swaleha (11) at knifepoint, gagged the victim and showed her violence ridden video clip and asked her to give cash. The cash worth Rs 7.50 lakh which was kept in the cupboard was forcibly taken away by the duo.

Kondhwa police station incharge, Anil Patil said the cash kept in the house was meant to finance the higher education of her daughter. “The cash was kept in the house as it was a part of the instalment they had received after selling their house. The couple has another daughter who in Class 6,while her husband works in a shipping company,” he said. The police have launched a massive manhunt to nab the accused.

