HSC results 2019: Pune colleges rejoice near perfect results

It was an enthusiastic atmosphere in most city colleges as students of Class 12 awaited their HSC results on Tuesday. Once the result was declared, it was only happy faces.

As soon as professors of Fergusson College finished their tally of results and announced them, students erupted into a thunderous applause, congratulating one another. Parents who accompanied their wards opened boxes of sweets which they carried and distributed it to the professors and other students.

At Sir Parshurambhau (SP) College, a small function was held by the college administration where students who topped from all streams – Science, Arts and Commerce - were felicitated by the principal Dilip Sheth and other senior faculty.

Savita Kelkar, chairman, FC junior college coordination committee, said, “The overall passing percentage in the Arts stream is 97.55 per cent and 91.46 per cent in Science stream. The visually challenged students also performed well. We encourage the students and professors to interact more and also involve the parents so that they are also aware of their child’s progress.”

Mrunmayee Chitale is topper of Fergusson College Arts stream (94.4 %). Incidentally, she was also the topper, in 2017 SSC exams. Chitale said, “I had to focus on HSC exams as well as my Common Law Admission Test (CLAT). I plan to follow my mother’s footsteps and apply to a national law university. For HSC exams, I simply followed whatever my faculty told me to study, and with the right approach I was able to make it.”

Twins Rucha Bagkar (93.38 %) and Ruta Bagkar, (94.15 %) Arts, Fergusson College said, “We are so happy and it’s really interesting that we only one per cent difference in our results. We both love studying languages and are going to pursue French.”

Brihan Maharashtra College of Commerce (BMCC) premises was filled with shouts of joy and the students simply couldn’t stop smiling as their college secured an overall passing percentage of 99.30 per cent with 408 students getting distinction.

First Published: May 29, 2019 14:25 IST