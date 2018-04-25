I will continue to rebel for my country and party, says Shatrugan Sinha

Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi an arrogant leader, Shatrugan Sinha, BJP leader and veteran Bollywood actor, said “All the political promises made by Modi in 2014 was a gimmick and he has failed to do any good for the common man.”

Shatrugan Sinha was in the city to make the key note address at a programme organised by the Vasant dada Sewa Sansthan.

Sinha said, “It has been four years and Narendra Modi has still not done anything. While he failed to deliver on his promises, his ‘reforms’ like demonetisation and the goods and service tax (GST) did nothing but increase the problems of the common man.”

Sinha added, “Modi should stop visiting foreign countries and focus on developing India and providing the basic necessities to the common man. If speaking honestly is considered to be rebellion, then I will continue to be rebellious for the greater good of my country and my party.”

In the programme Sinha along with Prithviraj Chavan , former chief minister of Maharashtra, and Kumar Ketkar, member of Parliament (MP) from the Congress, came together to express their views on the topic of ‘Development after 2014, whether a reality or illusion’.

Chavan accused the Narendra Modi government of being the most corrupt government in the country since independence. He said, “Narendra Modi came to power in 2014 banking on the corruption that plagued the previous government. However, the Modi government is the most corrupt government till date.”

He also said that the Rafale deal with France is one of the biggest scams of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

While Chavan accused the Modi government of corruption, he also accepted that the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government was tainted by multiple charges of corruption. “In the 2014 polls, we lost because of the multiple charges of corruption against the Congress government,’ said Chavan.

Kumar Ketkar said, “GST is one of the biggest failures of the Narendra Modi government. While Modi was the Gujarat chief minister he had opposed GST. He is now flaunting his move to introduce GST at the international level.”

He further added, “Narendra Modi is the most dishonest man and such a dishonest person does not deserve to be the Prime Minister of a great country like India.”

Narendra Modi must not become over confident by the mandate given to him by the nation in 2014. He should not forget that even Rajiv Gandhi, the former Prime Minister, won by as many as 415 seats in 1984. However, he still lost the next election, added Kumar.

Sanjay Balgude, the organiser of the event, said, “I am thankful to all the dignitaries who have accepted our invitation to grace the event with their presence.”