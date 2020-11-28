ICAI adds more centres for CA exams

pune

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 17:01 IST

The number of centres for the Chartered Accountant (CA) examinations were increased from 500 to 1,100 despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, according to Lalit Bajaj, president of Western India Regional Council (WIRC) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

“Due to proper planning and strict adherence to the rules, the CA examinations have started smoothly. The number of examination centers have been increased so that social distance should be followed and students should not face any difficulty while giving the exams. Therefore, it is becoming easier for students from rural areas to take the exam,” he said.

Bajaj was speaking at a press conference on Friday on ICAI’s activities, various changes, and provisions for students and CAs in the context of Covid-19.

The central committee members, CA Chandrasekhar Chitale, CA Yashwant Kasar, WIRC secretary CA Murtuza Kachwala, Pune branch president CA Abhishek Dhamne and several others were present on the occasion.

Bajaj further said, “During the Covid-19 pandemic, all the members of the CA institute did a remarkable job in giving a helping hand to the community. However, the examinations are currently underway with all kinds of care through the institute. All the study materials have been made available online. Positive discussions are underway to innovate in the years to come.”

The CA exams began on November 21 last week, all the safety arrangements were made by the ICAI at examination centres.

The ICAI has prepared for thermal scanning, hand sanitisation, wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing, following all the guidelines given by the central and state governments. Exams of ICAI are taken in groups of four papers, and a CA aspirant has to appear in all four in one sitting.

Talking about the studies of CA students, CA Chandrashekhar Chitale said, “Study materials are made available online and webinars, online workshops, lectures by experts are organized. A conducive environment is being created for students from ordinary families to take the CA exam. Various scholarship schemes are being introduced. At the same time, various suggestions are being made by ICAI to strengthen the economy. Small and medium enterprises are being encouraged. Changes to the law regarding CA are being communicated to students and CAs.”