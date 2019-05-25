In hospital for X-ray, Pune woman robbed of gold chain

A 41-year-old man from Ajmera colony in Pimpri, has lodged a complaint with Shivajinagar police stating that his mother was robbed of her gold chain while she was visiting a hospital in Shivajinagar.

According to the complainant, his mother, visited the hospital for an X-ray. The accused posed as a hospital staff member and asked his mother to remove the gold chain before the X-ray procedure was initiated. His mother instructed the hospital staff (accused) to hand over the gold chain to her daughter which he did not do and instead siphoned it off. The police did not reveal the name of the complainant and the hospital.

According to the police, the incident took place on May 23 and CCTV footage is being obtained to nab the accused.

Accused clones ATM card, cheats man of Rs 1.19 lakh

Avinash Tamhane ( 68), a resident of Katraj-Kondhwa road has lodged a complaint with Bharati Vidyapeeth police stating that some unidentified persons siphoned off Rs 1.19 lakh from his bank account by cloning his ATM card. The first information report (FIR) was lodged on Thursday

According to Tamhane, the incident took place between February 6 and February 12.

A complaint related to cheating has been lodged under relevant sections of the IT Act and the under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

Trader cheated of Rs 1 lakh

A 24-year-old trader from Shivajinagar has lodged a complaint at the Shivajinagar police station stating that a couple decamped cash notes worth Rs one lakh from his shop on Thursday.

According to the police, the duo visited his shop on the pretext of exchanging old soiled notes and instead cheated him of the said amount.

Police sub-inspector SH Giri of Shivajinagar police station is investigating the case.

Vajinagar police station is investigating the case.

First Published: May 25, 2019 16:58 IST