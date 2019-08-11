In Pune, man asks friend to return money, gets assaulted instead

pune

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 17:06 IST

A man filed a complaint against his friend on Thursday at Wakad police station, for hitting him on the head with a stone.

The victim, identified as Anil Dinkar Amolik (47), is a resident of Empire Estate, Pimpri. According to the complaint, Amolik had given the accused, identified as Daniel Diwakar Sawant (43), a resident of Kalewadi some money, on the condition that Sawant would return it.

According to the Wakad police, the incident took place at 8.30 pm on Thursday when Amolik was supposed to meet Sawant to collect the refund.

When Amolik met the accused, Sawant and an accomplice attacked him with a stone, which led to a serious head injury. The victim was then admitted to a private hospital.

Tanaji Bogum, police inspector, Wakad police station is investigating the case.

First Published: Aug 11, 2019 17:05 IST