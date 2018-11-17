Epilepsy marriage bureau celebrates 10 years in Pune

Sanvedana foundation,a charitable trust dedicated for the people living with epilepsy was started in 2004 by Yashoda Wakankar, a patient of epilepsy. Within this foundation, Mohan Phatak started this support group and marriage bureau meant for people suffering from epilepsy. Wakankar said, “We started this bureau 10 years ago and are currently celebrating the tenth anniversary of the same. So far, we have successfully arranged 27 marriages where both bride and groom had epilepsy.”

Talking about the marriage bureau, she said, “Mohan Phatak the person behind the idea, whose son suffered from epilepsy was facing issues while he was trying to get his son married. After discussing and facing issues related to marriage in such cases, we decided to start this a bureau which is the first of its kind in India. Earlier there was not enough response but overtime with volunteers joining the project grew in terms of momentum with people turning up for the annual marriage meet. Last year we saw around 72 brides and grooms for the meeting. Earlier we only saw people from Pune and other parts of Maharashtra attending, but now we receive cases from all over the country where people showcase their interest in getting married to a partner who shares a case history just like them.”

Besides helping in arranging matches the bureau also helps people by suggesting counselling through a neurophysician who guides them about epilepsy and how both can deal with it and lead a healthy and happy life, informed Wakankar.

So far the foundation has over 2000 members and to observe national Epilepsy day which is on November 17, a meeting at the Nivara NGO in Navi Peth has been organised. Wakankar said, “An awareness programme on epilepsy will take place on November 25 where two neurophysicians and an epileptologist will be present.”

