Indian bison strays into residential area in Pune; dies due to cardiac arrest during rescue ops

pune

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 16:24 IST

A grown Gaur (Indian bison) strayed into Kothrud’s Mahatma Society on Wednesday morning. By noon, the gaur had been tranquillised by forest officials, who took him for medical examination. During the tranquillization, the guar sustained injuries as the animal tried to escape.

However, the gaur died while being taken to the Mulshi forest. The officials cited cardiac arrest caused due to shock as many people had gathered to see the animal. “The gaur wasn’t used to seeing so many people at a time. The animal tried to run from one place to another seeing the crowd when we were capturing it through tranquillisers,” said divisional conservator of forests Rahul Patil.

Some locals spotted the bison, listed as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red list since 1986, at Mahatma society, which is surrounded by hills.

A team of forest personnel rushed to the spot and police personnel were also deployed in the area to control the crowd which came out to see the animal. Prima facie, the animal is suspected to have ventured into the residential society from the Mulshi forest area located nearby, Patil said.

“The forest department sent a team of forest officials who tranquillised him after five hours,” said Patil.

Patil said, “It is surprising for us too to see a gaur so far away from the forest.” Following the spotting of the animal, large number of locals rushed to the spot. Disturbed by the crowd, the animal damaged a few vehicles, including two cars along with entrance gate of a housing society.