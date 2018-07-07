Indian institute of materials management annual awards to be announced today

Indian institute of materials management (IIMM), an all-India professional body of materials and supply chain management (SCM) aims to promote professional excellence in materials management towards the national prosperity through sustainable development.

On Saturday, the Pune chapter will hold its 6th IIMM annual awards programme for supply chain management at Sheraton Grand.

The categories of the awards for the best supply chain in management practices include manufacturing sector (medium and large scale) and service sector (medium and large scale). The other awards include the logistics company of the year, best technology startup venture for SCM, best public sector enterprise of the year, lifetime achievement award and unsung heroes of SCM. This year, they has introduced two new categories; best hospital in SCM practices and outstanding work in skill development in SCM.

The event will be helmed by Amit Borkar, chairman of IIMM Pune chapter and KR Nair, convenor.