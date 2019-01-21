Janata Vasahat gang war: Pune police arrest two, including minor, in Vadkar’s killing

Two more arrests, including one minor, have been made in the murder of gangster Nilesh Vadkar.

On January 13, Vadkar, who had a criminal record, was killed during a violent fight that broke out between two gangs in Janata Vasahat, Dattawadi.

Pune police crime branch said one of the two arrested on Sunday has been identified as Atish Satish Mali, 19, a resident of Bhawaninagar.

Dattawadi police had earlier initiated the procedure for Wadkar’s externment out of Pune district after receiving information that he was about to unleash a wave of terror in the area.

Dattawadi police officials maintained that a turf war between three groups of criminals in Janata Vasahat resulted in the violent clash. Two of the groups had recently settled their differences and Wadkar, who was part of the third group was against the amicable settlement.

Senior inspector Devidas Gheware of Dattawadi police informed that Vadkar was killed by rival group members led by another criminal identified as Sunil Dokephode (35), popularly known as ‘Chocolate Sunya’ in police records. Dokephode was earlier externed from city limits due to his criminal and anti-social behaviour.

Dokephode has been booked in the case. A case under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempted murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapons or means), 143, 147, 149, 120(b) (criminal conspiracy) of Indain Penal Code along with Sections 3(25) and 4(25) of Arms Act, Section 7 of Criminal Amendment Act and Sections 37(1)(3)135 of Maharashtra Police Act at Dattawadi poice station.

First Published: Jan 21, 2019 16:16 IST