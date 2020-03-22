Janta Curfew: Pune turns into ghost town in its fight against Covid-19

pune

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 16:19 IST

On Saturday, Pune painted the perfect picture of a ghost town- deserted streets, empty buses, shutters down and not a single resident stepped out of their homes. This way, Puneites responded overwhelmingly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposal of Janta Curfew on Saturday with most important streets and arterial roads in the city deserted. The Janta Curfew is voluntary and is in place for 14 hours, starting 7am on Saturday.

The Pune-Mumbai Expressway, which otherwise sees a heavy influx of traffic on weekends; the Pune railway station which has been swamped with passengers over the past few days and most other entry and exit points across the city were empty with little to no footfall.

However, essential services such as medical shops, groceries and milk distribution were running smoothly throughout the day, while petrol pumps were open between 8am and 4pm, according to the Pune petrol pump dealers’ association.

Residents too, preferred to stay indoors as a part of the curfew while a large number of policemen were present at strategic exits and entries of the city such as Katraj square, Nigdi, Wagholi and Chandani chowk.

PM Modi had proposed the public curfew for March 22 between 7am and 9 pm as a part of social distancing to check the spread of Covid-19 infection. All businesses and transportation services suspended their operations in the city responding to the call.

The Pune Railway Station saw fewer passengers while the public hotspots like Swargate and Wakad bus stands were empty.

DCP (Special Branch Mitesh Ghatte said that voluntary curfew has been being observed by residents in totality and police were closely monitoring the situation.