January sees sharp rise in dengue cases in Pune

Maharashtra is seeing a resurgence of dengue, which is a vector-borne disease and has left the state health officials in a panic mode. The dengue disease which is usually spotted during the monsoon season has now gripped the state again where 300 positive cases have been recorded in January. The state health officials have observed that the cases of dengue are coming in more from peripheral areas and more prominently from Thane, Kolhapur and Pune. So far from Pune has recorded 22 cases according to Dr Ramchandra Hankare, chief of health, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Hankare said, “In Pune we have recorded 22 cases and it is important to spot the area where positive cases are being reported so that notices can be sent to those particular societies. A warning letter is issued to the society in case it is found to have stored water within the premises, terrace or in the surrounding. Our team conducts a sentinel survey and locates the breeding spots of aedes aegypti (a mosquito that can spread dengue fever) and once found spraying of pesticide is done.”

Also, we have directed our team to issue notices to societies that are allowing the ‘infection’ to flourish, added Hankare.

“The infection usually seen in monsoons is nowadays getting picked every other month. This is the trend which we are observing the last couple of years. The changing trend can be blamed on the poor lifestyle of the people who choose to store water in their homes and surroundings which gives way to the breeding of aedes aegypti mosquito which is responsible for the spread of the disease,” said Dr Mahendra Jagtap, head of the entomology department, Maharashtra.

Jagtap informed that “So far we have recorded 138 positive cases of dengue since January 1 to January 31st in the state and the highest reporting has come from three areas—Thane (27), Kolhapur (25) and Pune (22).”

Dr Jagtap also said that “The trend however of spotting vector-borne infection cases almost every month is very disturbing because last year in the same month of January we recorded 120 positive cases of dengue and this year it is even more.”

Lastly, Dr Rajesh Gadia, director of Dengue Project at King Edward Memorial Hospital said, “In winter the weather conditions are not conducive enough for the mosquitoes to breed but however there are a couple of admissions in the last few weeks from peripheral areas of Pune. It is suggested that people should be more vigilant and careful about the vector-borne infection and should use all precautionary measures to avoid diseases like dengue and chikungunya. In case of any positive case, immediate notification to the PMC is a must and spraying of pesticide in that particular area is needed to keep the infection at bay.”

