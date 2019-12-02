Killed in Dapodi trench, Jadhav is first casualty of PCMC fire brigade since inception

pune

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 19:13 IST

Vishal Anantrao Jadhav, 32, a fire official of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), who was killed in the Dapodi incident on Sunday, was the first on-duty casualty suffered by the Pimpri-Chinchwad fire brigade since its inception in October 1982, according to Pratap Chavan, sub-officer, PCMC fire brigade.

“In past 30-32 years, this is the first on-duty casualty,” said Chavan.

Shravan Hardikar, PCMC municipal commissioner, said that Jadhav’s kin will receive a compensation from the local government. The amount is not disclosed as the department had never faced such a situation and the fire brigade officials never had to find out the posthumous compensation, as per regulation.

Meanwhile, a farewell was organised for Jadhav on Monday at the PCMC fire department headquarters.

Jadhav, a native of Satara, is survived by his wife and a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter. He had been serving in the fire department since 2012 and while his parents reside in Mumbai, he had a house near Moshi toll plaza in Pimpri-Chinchwad, according to his colleagues.

According to the officials, Jadhav died after a mound of excavated soil fell on him and his colleagues, while they were trying to rescue a labourer who was stuck in the 20-foot deep trench in Dapodi on Sunday evening.

According to Chavan, Jadhav was attended by doctors who were present on the spot when he was rescued from the trench. A brief video of Jadhav shot while he was being pulled out showed him in a state of daze.

He was later taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His body was taken to Aundh hospital for post-mortem and was handed over to the family on Monday morning. The body was taken to Satara for the last rites. The entire PCMC fire brigade department paid their last respects to him at the PCMC fire brigade headquarters.

According to officials, a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been registered at the Bhosari police station for the incident at Dapodi. As death is a known risk in the job of fire officers, Jadhav’s death will not be part of the charges against the contractor who has been booked for the death of the labourer on site.