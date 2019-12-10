Killer confesses to sex on terrace, disagreement over money, dead body thrown off bridge

pune

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 21:19 IST

The dead body of a woman was found on the banks of the Mula river in the early hours of Tuesday, and a case of accidental death has been registered at Khadki police station.

The deceased is a 22-year-old woman who was visiting Bopodi, according to her uncle, who spoke with officials of Unit 4 of Pune police crime branch.

The accused, identified as Ashraf Sayyed, 30, a resident of Chajjed nagar, Khadki, works at a dentist’s office in Parihar chowk, Aundh, said police.

It was Sayyed who led the police to the woman’s body.

Sayyed told the police that he met the woman on Sunday in Khadki, while he was on his way to pick up a friend. He said that he was under the influence of alcohol at the time.

According to Sayyed, the woman asked for a lift and said that she wanted to go to Yerawada. He obliged. However, they decided to go on the terrace of a building in Koregaon park. The two headed towards Miranagar Society in Lane 7, Koregaon park, where Sayyed’s sister and husband live.

“Upon reaching the terrace, which has an open entry, the two decided to have intercourse there. Post the act, the woman asked for money and Sayyed did not want to pay more than Rs 500. They started hitting each other, and during the fight, the woman fell from the terrace, that had low railings,” said Anjum Bagwan, senior police inspector, Unit 4 of Pune police crime branch.

Sayyed then called his friend at 2.30 am. The two used a two-wheeler to carry the woman’s body and throw her off the Holkar bridge in Khadki, said Sayyed in his confession to police.

According to the police, Sayyed informed his mother of the incident. She then narrated the incident to her brother and Sayyed’s brother-in-law. Sayyed’s uncle knew hawaldar Raju Macche of crime branch Unit 4 and immediately alerted him.

Macche along with constable Sagar Ghorpade of Unit 4 crime branch visited Sayyed’s house and brought the matter to the senior officials, said police.

The post-mortem report revealed that the woman suffered blunt force trauma on her body.

Booked under sections XXXX