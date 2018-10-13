Kondhwa police book MLA Tilekar and two others for Rs 50 lakh extortion

Pune The Kondhwa police have booked Hadapsar MLA Yogesh Tilekar, his younger brother Chetan and associate Ganesh Kamthe for allegedly attempting to extort Rs 50 lakh from a fibre optics service provider. Representatives of the company approached the police that the trio allegedly demanded Rs 50 lakh to allow the firm to carry out the cable laying works.

Ravindra Barhate, an RTI activist and regional manager of E Vision Ltd, who lodged the complaint, said that the extortion attempt has been happening since August 2018.

“ A man identified as Ganesh Kamthe came to the worksite on Katraj- Kondhwa road and asked the workers to stop laying cable until the company higher-ups give him a call. We called him and were asked to pay Rs50 lakh to the local MLA to continue our work,” said Barhate.

The company continued with their cable laying work and on three occasions between August and September, the optic fibre cables were cut leading to a loss of around Rs3 lakh.

“Last month, I met Tilekar at Medghadooth hotel and said that someone was trying to extort us on his behalf. He said he doesn’t know anyone called Ganesh Kamte and has never asked for money,” Barhate added.

Days after the meeting, Yogesh’s brother Chetan Tilekar allegedly called the company officials and asked them to come to a consensus with Kamthe

“This time we recorded the audio conversation and provided it to the police. We filed the case in September itself but the FIR was registered on Friday,” said Barhate stated.Tilekar said that it was a political conspiracy aimed to tarnish his political future ahead of the election.

“There were no complaints for the last four years and as assembly elections approaching, some people want to spoil my reputation with false complaints. We have not demanded money from this company. This is a conspiracy which they have been engaged since August and the records they claim to possess are manipulated ones which is a fraud” Tilekar said.

First Published: Oct 13, 2018 16:45 IST