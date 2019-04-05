Today in New Delhi, India
Late flourish by Kaul and Das gives them the joint third round lead at Pune Open Golf Championship

Kaul made a slow start on Thursday with a bogey on second. He managed to pull one back before the turn as he chipped in for birdie on the eighth.

PRookie teenager Kshitij Naveed Kaul from Delhi in action during the Pune Open Golf Championship 2019 at the Poona Club Golf Course on Thursday.(SHANKAR NARAYAN/HT PHOTO)

A few new names emerged as contenders as there was a major churning on the leader board in round three of Pune Open Golf Championship 2019 at the Poona Club Golf Course on Thursday.

New Delhi-based rookie teenager Kshitij Naveed Kaul (66) and seasoned Shankar Das (67) from Kolkata, a previous winner at the Poona Club Golf Course, enjoyed late flourishes to move into the joint lead at 11 under-202.

Pravin Pathare’s round of 69 placed him as the highest ranked Pune golfer at tied 25th.

Panchkula-based Angad Cheema too made gains to end the day in third place at 10-under-203 at the ~30 lakh-event.

Delhi’s Kapil Kumar equalled the course record with a phenomenal eight-under-63 to jump from overnight tied 35th to tied 10th at six-under-207.

Eighteen-year-old Kshitij Naveed Kaul (69-67-66), lying tied fifth and two off the lead at the halfway stage, moved up four spots in round three to stake his claim for a maiden title.

Kaul was, then, on fire on the back-nine as he produced five birdies on the last six holes with three of them coming as a result of conversions from a range of 15 to 35 feet.

“My approach shots and putting helped me score well today. I had a slow start, but I more than made up on the back-nine. Even though it’s my rookie season on the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), but I feel I’ve now settled down well and am not overawed by situations,” said Kaul.

Shankar Das (68-67-67), lying one off the lead in fourth at the halfway stage, also enjoyed a late surge like Kaul.

Das made pars all the way till the 13th before picking up four shots on the last five holes.

Das, a seven-time winner on the PGTI, birdied the 14th and 15th and then sank a

brilliant 15-footer for an eagle on the 18th.

Shankar, who won his last title in 2017, said, “I began well as I missed out on a birdie by a whisker on the first where my bunker shot just touched the hole and went past. At that point, I knew I would have a good round. The final stretch was just incredible and gave me loads of confidence. I now go into the last round with good memories of having won at this venue back in 2011.”

