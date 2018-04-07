Maha-Metro to survey Swargate-Katraj corridor for detailed project report

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha-Metro) is to start the survey for the proposed Metro corridor between Swargate and Katraj from Saturday to prepare a detailed project report (DPR). Maha-Metro has already completed the survey on the Chinchwad-Nigdi and Nashik Phata-Chakan Metro routes which are under consideration for Metro lines.

The call to prepare the detailed project report was done after a demand from residents and public representatives for extending the Swargate Metro corridor till Katraj and the Chinchwad Metro corridor till Nigdi. Following the demand, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) entrusted the Maha-Metro to prepare a report for both the routes.

“As instructed by both the municipal corporations, the surveys have been initiated. Maha-Metro is conducting the surveys with the help of drone cameras,” said Maha-Metro chief engineer Gautum Birhade. After completing the preliminary survey, Maha-Metro will prepare the detailed project report.

Meanwhile, work for the Pimpri-Chinchwad-Swargate and Vanaz-Ramwadi Metro corridors has already begun. Both PMC and PCMC has shown interest to extend these corridors and give necessary funds for preparing the detailed project report. Maha-Metro, on its own, has extended the Metro corridor from Vanaz to Ramwadi till Chandni chowk after chief minister Devendra Fadnavis instructed the same.

Metro work on Karve road begins

Meanwhile, Birhade said the Metro work on Karve road will begin from April 7 after barricading and other necessary arrangements are in place. It is the most difficult corridor considering the narrow road and heavy traffic. The agency plans to carry out the work in the central, 9-metre section of the road, leaving a 7-7.5 metre space for vehicles.

The Maha-Metro has requested the traffic police to divert heavy vehicles plying on the road. The Maharastra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has assured to change their routes as well, while police will ensure that the private heavy vehicles do not use the Karve road.

The contractor would barricade the road on Friday evening, said officials. Maha-Metro appealed to the residents and heavy vehicles operators to avoid Karve road for the next few weeks which will help keep traffic smooth on the stretch.