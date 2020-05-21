e-paper
Home / Pune News / Maharashtra: 43-year-old cop dies of Covid-19 in Pune

Maharashtra: 43-year-old cop dies of Covid-19 in Pune

The constable was attached to the traffic branch of Pune police and was undergoing treatment at Bharti Hospital since May 10, the official said.

pune Updated: May 21, 2020 15:48 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Pune, Maharashtra
At least 26 personnel attached to Pune police have tested positive for Covid-19 so far, of which 14 have recovered from the infection and two have died.
At least 26 personnel attached to Pune police have tested positive for Covid-19 so far, of which 14 have recovered from the infection and two have died.(HT photo/ Ravindra Joshi)
         

A 43-year-old police constable, who had tested positive for Covid-19, succumbed to the deadly infection at a hospital in Maharashtra’s Pune city on Thursday, a senior police official said.

The constable was attached to the traffic branch of Pune police and was undergoing treatment at Bharti Hospital since May 10, the official said.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

The infected policeman was on ventilator support and died on Thursday morning, he said.

At least 26 personnel attached to Pune police have tested positive for Covid-19 so far, of which 14 have recovered from the infection and two have died.

The constable is the second coronavirus casualty in Pune police, after a 57-year-old assistant sub-inspector died of the infection earlier this month.

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 'prediction'; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi's Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
'My child has been crying, please let me go home': Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
