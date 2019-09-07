Maharashtra forts will not be used as wedding venues: Tourism minister

pune

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 18:03 IST

While the state is hoping to cash in on the trend of heritage tourism, Jaykumar Rawal, Maharashtra tourism minister, on Friday clarified that forts in the state will not be used as wedding venues.

Speaking to media in Pune, Rawal said, “Under the heritage tourism policy the historical forts which are not on the Archaeological survey of India’s (ASI) protected list will be used for promoting tourism. The policy is still at an initial stage, but these forts will not be used as a wedding venue. The opposition party is misleading the people.”

According to the heritage tourism policy, historical forts will be given to investors to promote tourism in Maharashtra.

Rawal added, “We have decided to call in private investors to invest in 25 forts in Maharashtra as a pilot project. Under this, the investors can construct ropeways and museums and can also organise light shows to attract the tourists. The investors will also have to take care of the maintenance of the forts.”

“The heritage tourism policy also makes it clear that the local flora and fauna will be protected and no permanent constructions will be allowed at the fort site. I am confident that this policy will give a boost to the rural economy and the state tourism department,” added Rawal

There were reports that the government is planning to use these forts as wedding venues. Criticising this move, Amol Kolhe, member of Parliament, Shirur, said, “If the government is thinking of using forts as a wedding venue, where lakhs of “Marathi mawalas” sacrificed their life, they should rethink about the policy. We are not opposing to development, we are not opposing to setting up museums at the fort, but historical forts should not be used as wedding venues.”

