Makeshift Wakdewadi bus depot not passenger friendly

pune

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 19:32 IST

Strap: From broken benches, to confusion regarding platforms, to risky walk for pedestrians, the depot lacks basic amenities, rue users

Commuters passing by the newly set up bus terminus of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporations (MSRTC) at Wakdewadi report a choked sensation, courtesy, the severity of the traffic chaos caused by the MSRTC buses that manoeuvre in and out of the terminus’ only gate.

The terminus has separate entry and exit gates, but only one is operational.

MSRTC temporarily shifted bus operations to this Wakdewadi bus depot from the Shivajinagar terminus on January 1, to facilitate the metro project work ongoing at Shivajinagar.

It has been 15 days since operations commenced at Wakdewadi, however, the makeshift depot lacks basic amenities, an HT spot visit on January 18 revealed.

The scene outside the terminus was chaotic. MSRTC buses turning in from the main road to enter the terminus jostled for space with traffic on the main road causing a perpetual traffic snarl.

Ramesh Iyer, spokesperson of the Indian National Congress and a resident of the area said, “During peak hours, there are massive traffic jams on the old Pune-Mumbai highway as the buses enter the depot. MSRTC has moved its depot without proper planning.”

The depot is still under construction and there is no proper boundary wall. Construction material is strewn along the sides, making it risky for pedestrians. Benches on several platforms are broken.

Another major problem is the confusion regarding bus platform numbers and routes.

On Sunday, the officials announced that the bus to Nashik arrived on platform No. 8; however, the bus was stationed on platform No. 9.

Manisha Pawar, a passenger said, “I wanted to board a bus going to Beed. When the announcement happened we could not find the bus on the said platform. After 10 minutes of walking and searching, we found the bus at another platform. This needs to change.”

The bus drivers and conductors who stay overnight at the depot do not have a waiting room or washroom.

Anil Bhise, manager of the Shivajinagar bus depot said, “Several construction works is still going on at the new stand. A boundary wall will be constructed on priority basis. Other passenger facilities and amenities will also be in place soon. The issue of the confusion of platform number and routes will be resolved; I will look into the matter immediately.”