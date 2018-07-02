Man gets five years rigourous imprisonment for kidnapping 5-year-old Pune boy

Additional sessions judge RN Sardesai has sentenced a 24-year-old to five years of rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping a five-year-old school boy for ransom in Mundhwa in 2014.

Besides, the judge also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on the convict Aditya Shamvaibhav Chaturvedi, a native of Uttar Pradesh, who lived in Keshavnagar, Mundhwa.

According to the police, the school boy studied in kindergarten. His father is a contractor. The convict resided near the victim’s house and knew about is financial status. On the evening of January 6, 2014, the boy, his sister and three kids alighted from the school bus near Gurudutt Engineers shop in Mundhwa. Chaturvedi and his minor accomplice were already waiting there on a bike. They whisked away the kid on the motorbike.

Azad Ghulam Chaudhary (24) of Mundhwa, who was passing by the area, suspected the duo and chased them. He also raised an alarm and caught the accused persons with the help of residents and the police. The minor accused trial was separated.

Additional public prosecutor Sunil More examined nine witnesses to prove the guilt of the accused.