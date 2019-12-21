e-paper
Pune News / Man held for physically assaulting 28-yr-old woman in Pimpri

Man held for physically assaulting 28-yr-old woman in Pimpri

pune Updated: Dec 21, 2019 17:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
A man has been arrested by the Pimpri police for physically assaulting a 28-year-old woman on Thursday evening.

The victim has been identified as Manisha Raju Pardeshi (28), a resident of Sainathnagar, who has filed the complaint, while the accused has been identified as Rais Rafique Momin, a resident of Pansarenagar.

According to the police, the accused picked up a quarrel over why the women sent her kids to play on the public road in front of his house, which led to the physical assault. The accused and two of his family members engaged in a fight and later hit her with a brick on her head, leading to injuries. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital.

The accused has booked under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and a case was registered on Friday.

