Man in police custody for stabbing friend in Pune Camp

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 17:21 IST

A 26-year-old man has been remanded in custody of the Pune police until Tuesday for killing his friend after a fight they had on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Obaid Mujaffar Kureshi (30) while his accused friend has been identified as Nabil Shabbir Balib (26), both residents of Babajan chowk in Camp.

“The deceased man used abusive language while referring to the accused man’s mother. He went inside his house, brought a kitchen knife and shoved it in his chest. Then, he ran away. The injured person told his brother what had happened and he was rushed to the hospital,” said senior police inspector Chandrakant Bhosale of Lashkar police station.

The deceased man owned a meat shop while the accused man’s family are in the tailoring business - all located near their houses in Babajan chowk, Camp.

“He is a little whimsical. He speaks in English, and has been remanded to police custody,” said police inspector Arun Hazare of Lashkar police station.

The police will be investigating the reason for the fight between the two. Whether the police have found the weapon used in the murder or not could not be ascertained immediately.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Lashkar police station.