Man posing as SBI staffer dupes woman of Rs 97,000 in Pune

The city police have booked an unidentified man for posing as a staffer of the Bharati Vidyapeeth branch of State Bank of India (SBI) and duping a woman of Rs 97,500 in cash on Friday.

Dr Ankita Shirkande (31) of Ambegaon Pathar lodged an FIR in the case with Bharati Vidyapeeth police station. According to police, the incident took place around 11.35am. Ankita had gone to the bank’s branch located near the main gate of Bharati Vidyapeeth for depositing Rs 97,500 cash. She was standing in the queue and counting the cash when a man, pretending to be a bank staffer, approached her. He told her that the bank will close soon and offered to help her deposit the cash faster.

Ankita believed him and gave the cash to him. However, he decamped with the money. When she enquired with the bank officials, she realised that she was cheated and lodged a complaint with the police.

The cops are trying to identify the accused with the help of CCTV footage. CM Suryawanshi, assistant police inspector of Bharati Vidyapeeth police station, is investigating the case.