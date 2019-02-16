 Man’s decomposing body found at Kothrud garbage dump
Man’s decomposing body found at Kothrud garbage dump

The man, estimated to be dead for 10 days is yet to be identified, said the police. He was found wearing a white shirt and pant. His legs were tied together with a rope.

pune Updated: Feb 16, 2019 16:33 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
The primary investigation failed to determine the cause of death. The body has been sent for postmortem to Sassoon General hospital.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A man’s semi-decomposed body, was found in the Kothrud garbage depot on Friday. The body, that was filled with worms was found by a man who had gone to relieve himself.

The primary investigation failed to determine the cause of death. The body has been sent for post-mortem to Sassoon General hospital.

“We are asking police stations if a missing person’s case ,matching the man’s description was filed in the past 10-15 days. We have estimated him to be between 55 to 65- years-old,”said senior police inspector Appasaheb Shewale of Kothrud police station.

First Published: Feb 16, 2019 16:32 IST

