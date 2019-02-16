Man’s decomposing body found at Kothrud garbage dump

A man’s semi-decomposed body, was found in the Kothrud garbage depot on Friday. The body, that was filled with worms was found by a man who had gone to relieve himself.

The man, estimated to be dead for 10 days is yet to be identified, said the police. He was found wearing a white shirt and pant. His legs were tied together with a rope.

The primary investigation failed to determine the cause of death. The body has been sent for post-mortem to Sassoon General hospital.

“We are asking police stations if a missing person’s case ,matching the man’s description was filed in the past 10-15 days. We have estimated him to be between 55 to 65- years-old,”said senior police inspector Appasaheb Shewale of Kothrud police station.

First Published: Feb 16, 2019 16:32 IST