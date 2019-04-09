Mar Osthathios hockey: Super 11 crush Raja Bangla 7-1 in one-sided match

Better communication, fitness and crisp passing throughout the game saw Super 11 comfortably cruise past Raja Bangla 7-1, to reach the quarter finals of the first Mar Osthathios hockey tournament at the Major Dhyanchand hockey stadium in Pimpri on Monday.

The few promising moments for the losing team ended with the loss of control of the ball, however they managed to score a goal in the final minutes of the game.

Anand Gaikwad kick-started the goal spree for Super 11 with a hard hit from a tight angle into the far post in the 11th minute. This was followed by Akash Sapkal’s two consecutive goals. Sapkal’s speed got the better of the goalkeeper’s reflexes. The other names that made way onto the scoresheet were Sanket Sopkal, Sakib Inamdhar and Vicky Athawle. “ We are confident going ahead in the tournament, but need to work harder on our combinations” said Rohidar Hari Musale, coach of Super 11.

There were no faces of discontent among the players of Bangla 11 as this was the team’s first game in 11 years. “Some of us are stepping on the professional field after a good six years, we are regrouping,” said Rakesh Mari, captain of Raja Bangla.

