Measles rubella campaign reaches only 84 % beneficiaries in State but Pune rural at 106%

As the measles and rubella campaign has reached only 84 per cent of the beneficiaries in the state, the remaining will be covered in the coming 15 days, the state authorities have said.

The campaign’s date has been extend up to January 31 which is the similar deadline given to Malegaon which had vaccinated only 54 per cent of beneficiaries. Dr Archana Patil, joint director health services and director of Family Welfare Bureau (state) said, “The state was supposed to vaccinate 3,10,03,109 beneficiaries till January 15, this year, but so far we have vaccinated 2,57,00,018 children in the last 45 days till January 16. So only 84 per cent have been covered so far, so we have decided to extend the date of this campaign till January 31. Bhiwandi, Mumbai, has only covered a population of 43 per cent between 0 and 15 years, which makes it the poorest performer in the state.

“While Malegaon has so far vaccinated only 54 percent children since November 27, 2018.” Patil said, “Many myths and viral messages through social media were doing rounds and people especially minority feared death and other adverse effects of the vaccination. Hence, this affected the vaccine campaign. However, we were able to cover 84 per cent of the population (0-15 years of age) which is a good coverage. Also, we will soon vaccinate the remaining 16 per cent.”

However, the state now has observed that as compared to the municipal corporations (cities), the rural area of Maharashtra has succeeded in vaccinating maximum number of beneficiaries.

So four districts, Pune, Osmanabad, Sangli and Dhule all have achieved more than 100 per cent target so far, informed Patil.

“Of the four districts, Pune rural vaccinated more than 100 per cent population that is 106 per cent so far which is the highest in entire state. We were able to cover more beneficiaries because there was no challenge of minorities refusing to vaccinate their kids and there was an aggressive coverage by our workers in core areas of rural Maharashtra.”

When asked about Pune city, Dr Ramchandra Hankare, chief of health, Pune Municipal Corporation said, “We have so far achieved 76 per cent target, while Pune rural has achieved a 100 per cent target. Of all the ward offices in Pune, Kasba Vishrambaug wada ward office has vaccinated the entire 100 per cent population (between 0 and 15). Also, we will soon vaccinate the kids in Pune city by January 31. ”

One of the sources from PMC’s health department shared that the worst performer in Pune wards so far is Bhawani Peth which will be now guided by the Vishrambaug wada officials to complete the set target before January 31.

First Published: Jan 18, 2019 14:35 IST