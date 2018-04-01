Milind Ekbote’s family in Pune receives threat letter

Jailed Hindutva leader Milind Ekbote’s family members have received a threat letter. Ekbote was arrested by the Pune rural police in connection with his role in the Bhima-Koregaon violence.

The threat letter was posted to his Shivajinagar residence after which his brother Gajanan Ekbote lodged an FIR against unidentified persons with the police. According to the police, the letter states that the Samasta Hindu Aghadi president Milind Ekbote and his family members would be attacked by a cannon or killed in an encounter.

High drama had prevailed at the Shivajinagar court premises recently, minutes after Samasta Hindu Aghadi leader Milind Ekbote was produced in court which extended his police custody by two days. As Ekbote was coming out of the courtroom, a man made a failed attempt at hurling black ink on Ekbote’s face. Ekbote is accused of instigating the Bhima-Koregaon violence on January 1.

Following the incident, police immediately detained Sanjay Haridas Waghmare, 30, a resident of Indiranagar in Bibvewadi area of Pune, for obstructing public servants while performing their duties.

Violence had erupted after some people pelted stones at cars heading towards the village for the commemoration of 200 years of Bhima-Koregaon war on New Year’s Day. Dalit leaders and workers at the village had alleged that Hindutva activists Ekbote, and Sambhaji Bhide of Shiv Pratisthan, instigated the violence.