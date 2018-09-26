Minors raped in Hinjewadi: Two more arrested

Two more persons were arrested and remanded in police custody in the case of sexual assault of two minor girls, one of whom died while under treatment.

The two were identified as Sameeran Gurdas Gaikwad, 18, and Somnath Atish Waghole, 23, according to senior police inspector Shivaji Gaware. Both arrested men are residents of Darumbre village located close to Kasarsai. The two earlier accused in the case are also residents of Kasarsai area. The two also sexually assaulted the girls, according to police suspicion based on the survivor's statement.

"Yes, we have arrested two more. The (survivor) girl has started slowly speaking," said deputy commissioner of police Namrata Patil of Zone 2 of Pimpri-Chinchwad.

One of the two held earlier was identified as Ganesh Nikam, 22, while the other was found to be a 16-year-old boy. While Nikam is in police custody, the teenager is at an observation home in Yerawada.

The two girls were allegedly sexually assaulted near Sant Tukaram temple in the area under Hinjewadi police station jurisdiction on September 16.The police have provided protection to the girl, according to police commissioner RK Padmanabhan.

A case under Sections 366(a), 376(d) of the Indian penal code and Sections 3, 4 and 5(g) of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act was registered at the Hinjewadi police station based on the survivor's statement.

First Published: Sep 26, 2018 16:43 IST