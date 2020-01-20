MSRTC bus hits two-wheeler near Wakad bridge, kills pillion rider

pune

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 18:30 IST

A woman riding pillion on a motorbike with her husband was killed after being hit by a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus in Hinjewadi on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased woman has been identified as Ashwini Tanaji Murudkar, 20, who was riding pillion with her husband Tanaji Popatrao Murudkar, 27, a resident of Bhosari in Pimpri Chinchwad.

The driver of the bus has been identified as Ravindra Vitthal Jadhav, a resident of Mugaon Shirdhon in Koregaon, Satara.

The incident took place around 12:30 pm on Sunday in front of Surya Hospital near Wakad bridge. The two were riding on a black Hero Passion registered in Pune city and heading in the direction of Mumbai. A complaint in the matter was lodged by the deceased woman’s husband.

“We are yet to record the statements of family members. The driver will be arrested soon,” said police sub-inspector Arvind Hingole, of Hinjewadi police station, who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 304(a) (causing death due to negligence), 279 (rash riding or driving on public way), 337, 338, 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 119/177 of Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Hinjewadi police station.