Must keep human rights at the forefront of our domestic and foreign policy, says former labour welfare commissioner

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 20:59 IST

From 1999 to 2012, CP Audichya served as the assistant labour welfare commissioner and assistant labour commissioner in the ministry of labour, government of India in various states. Post retirement, Audichya, a resident of Pimpri-Chinchwad, has been working towards seeking justice for labour unions, working class and the poor. In an interview with Nadeem Inamdar, he talks about issues faced by the working class in India.

What are the critical issues before the working class today?

Financial instability, unavailability of jobs and job security are some of the issues faced by the working class. The rich are getting richer while the poor are becoming poorer. Informalisation of employment has also been growing. Informalisation of workforce, refers to a situation where there is a continuous decline in the percentage of workforce in the formal sector along with simultaneous rise in the informal sector's workforce. Neoliberalisation policy of the government may increase more exploitation of working class. Justice delivery system and industrial disputes resolving mechanism has also weakened.

What about government policies and lack of initiatives by the people?

Policies made by the central government and state governments are arbitrary, without understanding the ground reality and problems faced by the working class. The working culture of politicians and senior bureaucrates is not friendly in nature. The entire system seems lethargic, irresponsible, unaccountable and completely rotten. More than 300 million rupees is lying unused in the construction workers welfare fund despite multiple orders to utilise the same from the apex court. Similarly, Rs 400 million is lying unclaimed with the provident fund department. I believe that human rights should be at the forefront of our domestic and foreign policy regardless of who’s in power, but unfortunately hardly any government or political party followed this principle.

What changes do you wish to see with regards to improvement of labour rights?

The right of workers to social security has been recognised as an inalienable right and therefore, must accrue to every worker. Provision of social security is mandated in our Constitution . Equal work for equal wage principal is not being implemented for unorganised, contract and casual workers. The apex court has pronounced several decisions, but the government has not implemented it and exploitation of these vulnerable workers is continuing.