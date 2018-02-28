My City My Voice: Khadki Cantonment Board finally puts an end to garbage dumping at Park Street

Pune: After repeatedly failing to prevent the unauthorised dumping of garbage on Park Road by eateries, vendors and citizens, Khadki Cantonment Board (KCB) has finally succeeded in keeping the area clean by levying stiff fines on the offenders.

The unauthorised dumping of garbage was happening routinely at the junction of Aundh-Khadki road and Park Road which leads to the Ayyappa temple, Kalibari temple and the Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre (PRC) near the Khadki gate of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU).

The regular dumping of garbage which had been causing a nuisance to the residents and wheelchair-bound people had been repeatedly highlighted by Hindustan Times.

The KCB achieved results only after it took stern action with regards to the nuisance.

KCB’s chief executive officer (CEO) Amol Jagtap said that apart from levying heavy fines, garbage is now cleared twice every day.

KCB health superintendent Vilas Khandode said that the cantonment board first issued notices to small hoteliers and vendors against dumping of garbage on the open space and then began levying fines. “We have appointed a special sanitary inspector to keep the area clean. During February, we collected a total of ₹5,000 in fines at this spot alone. A number of retailers and citizens dumping household garbage were also fined for littering,’’ Khandode said.

Nupur Mulka, a resident at the Army quarters on the road said, “Now situation is much better. The stray animals are also no longer seen here. It is now our responsibility to keep our area clean,” she said.

Retired defence scientific officer SK Rahid, who lives in the area, said, “While there is cleanliness in the area it is too early to comment as of now.”

Khandode said that KCB has plans to install a shed and benches for senior citizens at that spot once the cleanliness is ensured over a longer period.

