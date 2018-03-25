My City My Voice: Lack of signboards on Paud road flyover junction leaves commuters in danger

Commuters are facing difficulties at the Paud road flyover junction, entering from the Nal Stop side, due to the absence of proper reflecting direction boards. According to commuters, the junction has become a common accident spot.

Pradeep Wagh, a Resident of Erandwane and secretary of the NGO, Development of Education International Society said,"I am a regular commuter on this road. Drivers face a problem in getting to the right wing as there are no direction boards at the junction.In the absence of direction boards, the junction has become a common accident spot.This problem becomes more severe at night and in the absence of light, drivers are often confused as to how to find the correct lane.The PMC should install reflecting direction boards at the junction to guide commuters and to avoid confusion."

Kothrud resident,and IT professional, Nitin Abhyankar said that,"Almost every day drivers are confused and find it difficult to find the correct lane. In the evening, during peak hours there is pandemonium at the junction.You can see the broken divider at the junction. In the absence of proper direction boards, bikers hit the divider last week. The authorities must install large reflecting direction boards that are easily visible to help commuters and to avoid accidents."

Autorickshaw driver, Shankar Jadhav said,"It is very difficult for large vehicles to change lanes at the last moment, and this also causes inconvenience to small vehicles. A direction board needs to be displayed at the bifurcation point where the flyover splits into two wings to prevent mishaps."

Promising to take action, Shyamsundar Bhosekar, ward officer of Kothrud region said,"It is not under my jurisdiction to install sign and direction boards; It is the duty of the traffic police. However, the flyover is under our ward office area, hence, I will take the initiative and install a direction board at the junction point with the help of the traffic police."

The Paud road flyover is a crucial junction in the city and has two wings - running between Deccan to Warje road and Deccan to the Kothrud Depot road. According to local residents and daily commuters,in the absence of proper reflecting direction boards, the dividing site of the junction is a disaster waiting to happen for those using the flyover for the first time and people driving to the city from other places.