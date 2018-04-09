 NCP corporator booked for running sex racket in Pune | pune news | Hindustan Times
NCP corporator booked for running sex racket in Pune

pune Updated: Apr 09, 2018 17:31 IST
An FIR was registered against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) corporator Aniket Wagh on Sunday for allegedly running a sex racket in Pune’s Indapur.

The police team that wanted to check the veracity of the inputs, found it to be true and busted the racket.

Meanwhile, the police have filed a case against Wagh and Shinde. Wagh is still on the run, the police said.

