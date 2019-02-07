NCP corporator, Haji Gafur Pathan assualted in Pune

Four persons were booked for assaulting a corporator on Tuesday night. The complaint was filed by Haji Gafur Pathan of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

According to the police, three of the four accused were identified as Salauddin Qureshi, Liyaqat, and Moinuddin Sayyed.

“I was at an engagement function when I received a call on my cellphone from a man who asked me if I knew who he was. When I said in the negative, he identified himself as Salauddin Qureshi. He then asked why I did not know him and threatened to come wherever I was and beat me up,” said Pathan, who was attending the engagement ceremony of his friend’s son at Turf Club.

Qureshi later reached the spot and physically assaulted the corporator.

“I do not know how they got to know my location. Maybe someone attending the function must have told the attackers,” said Pathan.

A case under Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace), 506(1), 506(2) (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code was registered against the three identified attackers at Wanowrie police. Sub-inspector BS Doifode of Wanowrie police station is investigating the case.

