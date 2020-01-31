NCP’s Deepali Dhumal is the leader of opposition in PMC

pune

The Nationalist Congress Party, on Friday, appointed Deepali Dhumal as the leader of opposition in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Ajit Pawar, Pune district guardian minister, on January 17, instructed opposition leader in PMC Dilip Barate to resign so as to give a chance to another member to hold the post. Barate resigned from the post on January 20.

NCP is the second largest party in the civic body after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). According to NCP officials, at least eight people had shown keen interest in the post, but Dhumal was chosen as the party wanted to give this opportunity to a woman leader.

“I thank the party for giving me the opportunity to hold the key position of the opposition leader. I will try my best to give justice to this post and fight for the rights of the citizens,” said Dhumal.

The tenure of the opposition leader is five years, however, instead of letting one leader keep the post for five years, the NCP will give opportunities to more leaders and appoint them for a tenure of one year each, said officials.

NCP had previously appointed city unit president and corporator Chetan Tupe. Tupe had contested the polls from Hadapsar constituency.