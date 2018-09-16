Need to switch focus from price to income policy for farmers, says Professor Ashok Gulati

Pune: We have been focusing a lot on the price policy in the agricultural sector in our country; however, there is a need to switch from the price policy to the income policy for the farmers, said well-known agricultural economist Professor Ashok Gulati.

He was in the city to deliver the first Sharad Joshi Memorial Lecture at Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics on the topic ‘Supporting Farmers the Smart Way’ on September 15.

“Our focus for very long has been on the price policy related to agriculture produce and farming. However, if we really want to the help the farmers in a smart way, we must change our approach to the income policy of the farmers by ensuring good returns to them,” he said.

The lecture was organised in the memory of the late Shetkari Sanghatana leader Sharad Joshi who was an economist, agriculturist and a stalwart on issues related to agriculture. Joshi was also a member of Advisory Board of the World Agricultural Forum (WAF), the foremost global agricultural platform that initiates dialogue between those who can impact agriculture.

According to Gulati, it is indispensable for the country to adapt to the science and technological advancements which will help the farmers double their produce as well as earning.

He said, “Globally it is proven that with the help of science and technology and innovative ideas, we can get a paradigm shift in the agriculture sector. We must be receptive to new technologies and innovations in the country and encourage it even further. Also, before we choose which technology to adapt, it is important for us to be aware of the market scenarios.”

Gulati stressed on increasing the exports by opening up the markets. “India has become the second largest exporter of cotton as we have opened the markets for exports. Similar approach should be accepted by the current union government as well,” he said.

Gulati described Joshi as an exceptional farmers’ leader who understood the crux of the issue and was able to communicate it across.

Rajas Parchure, professor and officiating director of Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics said there could be no better person than Dr Gulati to deliver the first Sharad Joshi Memorial Lecture.

First Published: Sep 16, 2018 17:18 IST