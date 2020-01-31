e-paper
New depots key challenge for new PMPML boss, says Nayana Gunde 

pune Updated: Jan 31, 2020 19:22 IST
Dheeraj Bengrut
Dheeraj Bengrut
The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd’s (PMPML) out-going chairman and managing director (CMD) Nayana Gunde, has a word of advise for he new CMD - develop new depots and strengthen the infrastructure of the city’s public bus service.

“I am satisfied with my work. In the past two years, as the CMD of PMPML, I have tried to bring in new buses, passenger facilities and improve the PMPML operations. Along with new buses there is always a need to have new depots with better infrastructure. In my tenure we were able to get around 18 acres of land from the civic body. It is now upto the new CMD to develop these lands into depots,” said Gunde while speaking about her tenure and the initiatives taken, challenges faced, on Friday.

Gunde was transferred on January 16 as director of Tribal Research and Training Institute. Raigad district collector Vijay Suryawanshi has been appointed as the new chairman and managing director of PMPML.

“With new buses, we need more space for depots that have parking and maintenance facilities. So along with getting new buses we simultaneously worked on getting land from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and Pimpri Chinchwad New Town Developement Authority (PCNDTDA). Till now we have got 18 acres from which five new depots can be started. This is the crucial work according to me which new CMD will have to focus on. The recruitment of the new buses is done and now all we need is the depots.” added Gunde.

Talking about the initiatives taken during her tenure, Gunde said, “My focus was to bring in new PMPML buses and scrap the old ones. Today’s era is all about electronic vehicles, hence, e-buses were introduced in the city. Along with that, we also introduced ‘Tejaswini’ special buses for women. On the occasion of International Women’s Day, which was celebrated on March 8, we started to give free service to women in PMPML buses on the eighth day of every month.”

