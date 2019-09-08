Nigdi police felicitate auto driver for returning bag containing ₹20,000

pune

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 21:58 IST

The Nigdi police on Sunday, felicitated Mahendra Nivrutti Arwade (38), an autorickshaw driver who returned a bag containing ₹20,000 cash to the police department with the expectation of it being handed over to its rightful owner.

According to the police, the bag belonged to Prajakta Gole, a resident of Thane, who had collected the cash to be spent on the medical treatment of her ailing father in Nigdi. Gore arrived in Nigdi on September 3 and hired an autorickshaw to go to the hospital. She alighted the autorickshaw at Tilak chowk.

Gole realised that she forgot the bag in the autorickshaw and immediately informed the police. The police checked the CCTV footage, but no clue could be established. On September 8, Arwade, handed over the bag to the police who then returned it to Gole.

Police inspector Sunil Thorpe of Nigdi police station said, “We appreciate such gesture s and it is an example for others to follow.” Arwade was felicitated with a bouquet of flowers by the police department.

First Published: Sep 08, 2019 21:58 IST