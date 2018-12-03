Nigerian national dupes Pune businessman of Rs 47 lakh on Facebook

The Pune cyber crime branch arrested a Nigerian national for duping a real estate developer of Rs 47 lakh. According the police, the complainant identified as Himatlal Shanpuria (59) had lodged a complaint with the Swargate police in this regard. The complaint states that the victim had befriended a woman who went by the name Alicia Smith and claimed to be a US national on Facebook, three months ago. During investigation, the police found out that Smith was actually a Nigerian man, who had created a fake profile to dupe people.

Smith over his chats with the victim told him that she was interested in partnering in business deals in real estate to which Shanpuria agreed. On August 8, she contacted Shanpuria over text stating that she had come to India and was being held up at the airport over some issues and requested to him deposit funds into various bank accounts so that she could be released. Shanpuria agreed and deposited Rs 47,07,800 into the various accounts provided by the accused.

After receiving the money, Smith stopped interacting with the victim. Shanpuria then realised that he has been duped. Accordingly, he approached Swargate police station on October 5. A complaint was lodged under Section 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 66 of the Information and Technology Act. The cyber crime cell had been carrying a parallel investigation into the case and based on technical data analysis, a team of cyber crime officials under the guidance of Santosh Barge,police inspector arrested the Nigerian national identified as Joshua Oghagha Ogene (26) from greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh on November 30.

Two laptops and three mobile handsets were recovered from his possession. Shirish Sardeshpande, DCP crime temporarily officiating as DCP EOW (economic offences wing) and cyber cell stated that the Nigerian national was an M Tech software engineering student. “ His link as the executor of the crime has been clearly established and we have arrested him on charges of cheating. Further investigations are on in the case,” said Sardeshpande.

First Published: Dec 03, 2018 16:35 IST