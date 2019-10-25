No Diwali boom for eco-friendly fireworks

pune

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 20:25 IST

Though the firework stalls in the city were set up late, due to elections and persistent rains, eco-friendly fireworks made their way to Pune markets. These fireworks are less harmful and less dangerous than the conventional ones.

Though the eco-friendly fireworks are available in the market, they are yet to make a mark as there is lack of multiple varieties and less awareness. Colour smokes, butterfly shaped fireworks, low-sound garlands, flower pots, low-smoke emitting electric sparklers and colour pops are available in the market.

For Radhika Maheshwari and her family, who have been in the firework business since 1965 and run a stall at the Maheshwari Fataka market, Deccan, this is a good beginning. She says, “The eco-friendly varieties are only a handful but at least it is a start.”

“My father and I visited the Sivkasi fireworks factory to understand how these eco-friendly fireworks were made. We were shown a video of the chemical compositions and how they affect sound and air levels,” added Maheshwari.

Sushant Dere of Dere Bandhu Fataka Mart and president of the Vartak Baug firecracker sellers’ association said, “The buyers are not aware of the eco-friendly fireworks, but we are doing our best to inform them. The production of fireworks was on hold for five months and there was less time for the production of these eco-friendly fireworks, hence, they are available in small quantities.”

“The Supreme Court’s ruling of banning traditional fireworks has had an impact; people seem to be losing interest in fireworks. This year, the sale is less than 25 per cent,” said Dere.

Supriya Deshpande, who owns a stall at Vartak baug and has been in the business since 1972 said, “We would have like more variety of the eco-friendly fireworks. Since only few companies are producing these fireworks, most of them have sent us the old stock without changing the chemical composition.”

“This year, the response has been poor, we hope the business picks up as people burst fireworks until Padwa, the last day of Diwali,” said Deshpande.

“I am trying to convince my son to buy green crackers this year, but there is not a lot of variety,” said Manoj Chavan, a resident of Deccan.

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 20:25 IST