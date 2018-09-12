No enough evidence against five activists arrested in connection with Bhima Koregaon violence: Former state DGP Virk

SS Virk, former director general of police, Maharashtra on Tuesday said that right wing extremism was on the rise and that there was a need to be vigilant in the wake of their alleged involvement related to killing of rationalists Narendra Dabholkar, MM Kalburgi and Gauri Lankesh coming to light.

Virk said that the future seemed to be scary with the more violence expected. “Right wing terrorism is a security threat to the country and this is on the rise. I feel that violence will escalate further and there is a need to be socially alert on this issue ,” he said. He was speaking to the reporters on the security challenges before India, in an event organised by the Pune union of working journalists (PUWJ).

The former DGP came in support of the five activists arrested in connection with the Bhima Koregaon riots on January 1 and said that there was no enough evidence against them with the police.

“Activist Sudha Bharadwaj is an accomplished human rights activist and cannot be branded as an urban guerrilla. The word -urban guerrilla - has been used by the investigating agency in the report on the five activists. For being an urban guerilla, you require a weapon. In their case, they are activists who have sympathy for a particular cause but that does not make them guerrillas or one of them ,” he replied to a specific question on the topic.

Making a passionate appeal for right to dissent, the former top cop said that right to dissent has been guaranteed to each and every citizen under the constitution. “ If there is an ideological disagreement between two persons, then it does not mean that one kills. Right to dissent needs to be protected and promoted in the society,” he said. He also said that criminal and fraudulent system in banking must be made accountable to law.

